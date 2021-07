Respawn Entertainment has announced the details of Apex Legends‘ next LTE, with the popular multiplayer shooter kicking off the Thrillseekers Event next week. The main highlight, as detailed on the game’s official blog, will be the addition of a brand new map for the game’s recently introduced 3v3 Arenas mode. Overflow takes place in a kind of dam-structure, only instead of water, molten hot magma flows through and around the arena. With the environmental hazards and the map’s lane structure, you’ll have to stay on your toes if you want to claim victory for your team.