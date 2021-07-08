Wanted man who fled Polk County wreck scene is now in custody

PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that a man who was named in multiple warrants from different counties is now in custody after fleeing from an accident scene. The report said that 38-year-old Charles Harold Myers, of Livingston, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 59 on Tuesday when he was slammed from behind by another vehicle, which caused his truck to roll over. Officers at the scene said that Myers was able to crawl out of the truck and he then fled on foot.