Fort Myers, FL

Sarasota woman forcibly removed from plane after refusing to wear mask

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wearing a mask inside an airport is required in Florida.

A local woman found that out the hard way when police forcibly removed her from a plane at Southwest Florida International Airport on Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5wYx_0arfeW3v00

Lee County Port Authority Police say 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang of Sarasota, refused to wear a mask.

It gets worse. Flight attendants say Schrowang became irate and even spit on other passengers.

The captain asked the police to get her off the plane.

When she refused, they began to deboard the airplane until officers say she became even more aggressive, to the point that they had to forcibly remove her.

So what if you’re walking around the airport without your mask on?

Port Authority officers will not pick people out of the crowd unless they get a complaint. Then they’ll hand you one of these warning slips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpEcY_0arfeW3v00

If that message isn’t clear enough, you can’t go far without hearing it.

“Failure to comply may result in removal and denial of reentry,” announced a voice over the airport’s sound system. “Refusing to wear a mask while at RSW is a violation of federal law and individuals may be subject to penalties under federal law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVE8l_0arfeW3v00

Schrowang remains locked up in the Lee County Jail where she faces several charges, including interfering with aircraft operations, resisting officers and trespass.

