The new Rainbow Six Outbreak Packs seem to have courted controversy from the fanbase. Sure, Rainbow Six: Siege has a loyal fanbase, but even their faith has been tested by this new move. Yesterday, Rainbow Six announced on Twitter that they would give players the chance to unlock the 50 uniques from the Outbreak packs for a limited time. This will be available until July 13th. A LTE for just real money without an LTE mode to go with it? Some fans are not best pleased by that.