Mayor Lori Lightfoot sounded the alarm Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is again ticking up in Chicago. The “steady rise” in cases is being driven by the slowing pace of vaccinations and the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19, which was first reported in Chicago in June and is a “concerning development,” Lightfoot said, warning that if COVID-19 is allowed to spread unchecked it could mutate again and further reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.