Holy Cross School formally announces Mr. Mister Kirkwood as the new Athletic Director for the school. Kirkwood brings to Holy Cross more than 22 years of experience working in education and coaching in both public and private schools. As he enters his 11th year at Holy Cross, he has taught World Geography, Civics and Psychology and served as the P.E. department chair and LHSAA compliance director. Mr. Kirkwood has also been the Varsity Head Basketball Coach since 2013. Along with serving Holy Cross as the athletic director, Kirkwood will continue as the Varsity Head Basketball Coach.