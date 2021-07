The last 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have laid bare the many inequities marginalized communities face, inequities that the LGBTQ+ community knows all too well. A new documentary, “Seguimos Aquí: Pride, Pandemic and Perseverance” explores those inequities through the experiences of four LGBTQ+-identifying Latinx Chicagoans as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in their personal and professional lives.