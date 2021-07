In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation announced during its most recent State of Play presentation last week that the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of Death Stranding, Death Stranding Director's Cut, would officially release on September 24th. The PS5 version is a remastering of the original title by Kojima Productions, but it also adds a bunch of new changes to the video game like new fights and gameplay features. Given that it adds a bunch of content to an already whole video game, creator Hideo Kojima has actually said that he doesn't even like to call it "Director's Cut."