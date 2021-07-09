Cancel
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: South Loop

By Quinn Myers
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another sign that Chicago is returning to normal: Conventions are beginning to return to the city, including the Chicago Auto Show, which is set for mid-July at McCormick Place Convention Center in the South Loop. Officials say the mammoth event space had a $1.9 billion economic impact on the...

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Buddy Guy, American Master

Buddy Guy, the son of Louisiana sharecroppers, arrived in Chicago in 1957 at 11:26 at night—“for some reason, I can’t never forget that,” the blues legend says in the upcoming American Masters documentary Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away, which premieres Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00 pm on WTTW, three days before his 85th birthday. Over decades without commercial success, he devoted himself to the blues, influencing the development of rock as well as numerous guitarists, from Eric Clapton, Santana, and Stevie Ray Vaughan to John Mayer, Gary Clark, Jr., and Kingfish. Eventually, he would win Grammy Awards and perform at the White House, and carry on the Chicago blues tradition of his idols Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, including at his club Buddy Guy’s Legends.
Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Animals & Nature

It’s National Moth Week, And Boy Do These Underappreciated Creatures Deserve the Spotlight. They are often thought of as a nondescript bugs — or even pests — and are misunderstood in large part because of their nocturnal behavior. But moths are excellent pollinators and play a key role in the food web. Here’s what else you should know about moths’ incredible diversity.
Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

City, Chicago Police Were ‘Unprepared’ for Protests, Unrest in Wake of George Floyd Killing Last Summer: Report

The city of Chicago and its police department did not have the “policies, reporting practices, training, equipment, data analysis, community engagement, or inter-agency coordination required to respond effectively” to widespread protests and unrest last summer, according to a new report filed in federal court Tuesday. The independent monitoring team, which...
Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Fiesta del Sol, Latin Jazz Festival Back in Action

It’s summer — and in Chicago, that means it’s festival season. The city’s street festival scene is legendary but was nonexistent last year due to pandemic-induced shutdowns. Now with Chicagoans hungrier than ever for summer food and festivities, two signature Latino festivals are set to stage their comebacks. Alex Garcia,...
Chicago, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Hedy Weiss Returns to ‘Chicago Tonight’

Hedy Weiss has not appeared on “Chicago Tonight” since February 2020. That was just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and we all know what happened soon after. As the world shut down for COVID-19, so too did music halls, dance venues and theaters. Now, they’re slowly but surely coming back.

