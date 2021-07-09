‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: South Loop

Buddy Guy, the son of Louisiana sharecroppers, arrived in Chicago in 1957 at 11:26 at night—“for some reason, I can’t never forget that,” the blues legend says in the upcoming American Masters documentary Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away, which premieres Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00 pm on WTTW, three days before his 85th birthday. Over decades without commercial success, he devoted himself to the blues, influencing the development of rock as well as numerous guitarists, from Eric Clapton, Santana, and Stevie Ray Vaughan to John Mayer, Gary Clark, Jr., and Kingfish. Eventually, he would win Grammy Awards and perform at the White House, and carry on the Chicago blues tradition of his idols Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, including at his club Buddy Guy’s Legends.