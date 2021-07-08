Shelby County Jail trustees caught smuggling in contraband
Trouble up in Shelby County after the Sheriff’s Department there said that it was discovered that seven jail trustees were caught smuggling contraband into the county jail. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that the trustees have lost their privileges and are now being held just like any other inmates, while sheriff’s department staff says that new rules are being implemented to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.www.kjas.com
