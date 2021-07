While we'll still have to wait a while longer for The Batman to make its debut in theaters, it looks like we'll soon get a unique story from the film's scribe. On Wednesday, DC announced Batman: The Imposter, a three-issue Prestige format series that will begin publishing this October. The series will be written by Mattson Tomlin, who contributed to the script for The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, and also worked on films such as Project Power and Little Fish. Tomlin will be teaming up with Eisner-winning artist Andrea Sorrentino, whose work includes Green Arrow, Joker: Killer Smile, and Batman: The Smile Killer.