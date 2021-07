ITHACA, NY -- This is one of those summer smorgasbord columns that will provide some updates on some athletes recently featured, but first, I want to write about a young man whose passing last week hurt my heart more than anything has in a long time. His parents are former colleagues and longtime friends, and Jared Brooks brought a unique, unmistakable and undeniable energy to everything he did, from running down a soccer ball to traveling the world.