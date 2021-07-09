Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR CHAPELWAITE, NEW SERIES BASED ON STEPHEN KING’S SHORT STORY JERUSALEM’S LOT

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in the 1850s, the Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. 

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Jerusalem#Short Story#Mount Holyoke College#Atlantic Magazine#Donald De Line Lrb#Epix Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
TV SeriesCollider

New 'Chapelwaite' Trailer Reveals Adrien Brody's Creepy Gothic Horror Series

Epix has revealed the first full-length trailer for Chapelwaite, the upcoming Gothic horror series based on Stephen King's short story Jerusalem's Lot and starring Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody. The chilling new trailer was also released in tandem with some new key art for the TV show, featuring Brody surrounded by some particularly creepy hands.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Scream Factory has some “DARK STORIES” to tell; trailer & poster

The French fright anthology is poised to make its North American premiere this summer. Scream Factory and Shout! Studios will release DARK STORIES on VOD/digital platforms and DVD August 10. Guillaume Lubrano and François Descraques directed, and the cast includes Kristanna Loken (TERMINATOR 3), Michelle Ryan, Dominique Pinon (DELICATESSEN, THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN) and Delphine Chanéac (SPLICE). The synopsis: “What if demons, the living dead, evil dolls and other supernatural creatures came to haunt our apartments, houses, cafes, museums and other places of daily life? How would you get through it? What would you do to stay alive? DARK STORIES tells five tales of gripping terror in a fantastic anthology where horror, suspense and humor intertwine with stark reality to make you shiver with fear. A lone mother is attacked by a bloodthirsty creepy doll–and to keep it from killing her sleeping son, she must use all her imagination to distract it with horror stories…featuring shadowy ghouls stalking an art gallery, the final judgment before an impending apocalypse, a forensic scientist confronted by his zombie victim, a nightmarish monster and more!”
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
Books & Literaturedailydead.com

New Book CREEPY BITCHES: ESSAYS ON HORROR FROM WOMEN IN HORROR, Edited by Alyse Wax & Dr. Rebekah McKendry, is Now Available in Hardcover & Paperback!

When it comes to insightful perspectives on the horror genre, Alyse Wax and Dr. Rebekah McKendry are among the leading experts, so it's especially exciting that they have teamed up to edit a new essay collection titled Creepy Bitches: Essays on Horror From Women in Horror, which features vital contributions from amazing writers and is now available in hardcover and paperback from BearManor Media!
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Laura Lippman’s suspense novel ‘Dream Girl’ takes its cue from Stephen King

Years ago, I interviewed Mary Higgins Clark, “the queen of suspense,” onstage in the District. One moment has always stayed with me from that night. Near the end of our conversation, Clark turned to the audience and asked: “If you were alone in an isolated house on a dark and stormy night, what’s the most frightening sound you might hear? The crowd began shouting suggestions: “A scream!” “Footsteps!” “Maniacal laughter!” Clark finally held her hands up and announced the answer: “The sound of a toilet flushing.”
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Did You Know That Luca Was Inspired by This Stephen King Story?

Anytime someone says that a story is inspired by something that was written by the famed novelist Stephen King it’s an immediate shift to thinking that there’s something horrible and definitely out of whack with the project. The funny thing about that is that people really need to remember that while King has written some of the most horrific stories in history, he’s not always unveiling new monsters or dire situations to entertain his readers. King has actually written a few books that deal with messed-up situations but are fairly positive as well. The story that Luca was inspired by is The Body, which became the movie Stand By Me, directed by Rob Reiner. People might be wondering how a story written about four young boys setting out on an adventure in a little town in America could have anything to do with a pair of sea monsters who take on the form of human children in Italy. Well, it’s not too hard to think about really and it gives off a better vibe than those that are adamant about comparing Luca to the movie Call Me By Your Name.
EntertainmentPosted by
CinemaBlend

Adapting Stephen King's Word Processor Of The Gods: Does The 1984 Tales From The Darkside Episode Need A Reboot?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. From The Shining, to Misery, to The Dark Half, typewriters have been regularly featured in the works of Stephen King – but as noted by Douglas E. Winter in Stephen King: The Art Of Darkness, it was in 1982 that they stopped being his “principal writing tool.” By that point in his career, the author had experienced enough financial success to allow him to switch over to what was still an emerging technology: a word processing computer. Being one who constantly finds inspiration in the world around him, King didn’t wait long before putting the magic-like device at the center of a short story, one simply titled “The Word Processor,” and by January of the next year it was published in Playboy magazine.
Movies/Film

‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel Casting Suggests They May Finally Explore That “Indian Burial Ground” Thing

Much like its many victims, it seems like we can expect Pet Sematary to keep coming back. Paramount rebooted Mary Lambert‘s original film in 2019 and now they’re headed back to that particular bit of sour ground beyond the deadfall for another attempt at Stephen King‘s world. This time they’re doing a prequel story which will debut on the Paramount+ streaming service, and the Pet Sematary prequel cast that was recently announced may hint at what the story will entail.
MoviesTVOvermind

Stephen King Thinks This is the Worst Horror Movie Ever

A person can agree with horror master Stephen King on the worst horror movie of all time or they can keep their own opinion since to be fair he is just another person. But the thing is that he’s an award-winning writer that’s been around long enough and written enough horror stories to know what makes a great horror story and what’s just a bunch of gore and horrible dialogue slapped together to produce a vomit-inducing experience. Thinking that he would give voice to any displeasure over a movie such as Blood Feast, a 1960s-era schlockfest that is all about the gore and just barely has a plot to it, isn’t hard at all, since the idea that a lot of horror movies have any sense to them is kind of hard to say without laughing. But this one, in particular, is pretty bad since it’s about an Egyptian caterer dicing up women for ritual sacrifice. In other words, it’s a blood and guts type of movie that was made for the sheer effect that it has on people, and not much more.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Reader's Digest

60 Best Stephen King Quotes: His Most Profound, Inspiring, and Terrifying Words

The best Stephen King quotes: from inspiring to terrifying. If you’re a fan of books in the horror, thriller, suspense, crime, and supernatural fiction genres, you know powerhouse author Stephen King. Stephen King’s books are filled with gripping stories, frank truths, and, at times, horrific situations that bend the bounds of reality. King’s descriptive and captivating writing sucks you in from the beginning, making his words truly unforgettable (just ask his loyal readers). Here are some of the best Stephen King quotes, from his best book quotes to his own quotes on life, horror, and writing.
Moviesairspacemag.com

Stephen King: Horror Story

We climbed through 7,000 feet and I was wondering if I could persuade my family to go see a movie that night when the Lear seemed to run into a brick wall. In that instant I felt sure we’d had a midair collision and that the three of us on the plane—both pilots and me—were going to die. The little galley flew open and vomited its contents. The cushions of the unoccupied seats shot into the air. The little jet tilted...tilted some more...then rolled completely over. I felt that part, but didn’t see it. I had closed my eyes. My life didn’t flash before me. I didn’t think But I had so much more to do. There was no sense of acceptance (or non-acceptance, for that matter). There was just the surety that my time had come.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

This Sewer In Bangor Inspired Stephen King’s ‘IT’

Everyone from Bangor knows the corner of Jackson & Union Street well!. As a long-time resident of Bangor’s west side, seeing a car parked in front of the home of Stephen King on West Broadway is a very common occurrence. Fans from all over the world like to drive by and get a peek, and of course hope that he is actually there.
Books & Literature/Film

‘Lisey’s Story’ Spoiler Review: Maybe Stephen King is the Wrong Choice to Adapt Stephen King

“Everything the same?” This is how Scott Landon, one of many writer characters in the written works of Stephen King, greets his wife, Lisey, when coming home from a hard day of catatonic gazing by the dream pool. Like many creative people, he’s half in this world and half out. His favorite haunt is Boo’ya Moon, a mystical realm, like Never Never Land only scarier and potentially more lobotomizing. It’s the human imagination, literalized as a place of peril and wonder, and it’s only ever a blink away.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin library sets virtual discussion of Stephen King's 'Later'

The Joplin Public Library will host a virtual discussion of the adult fiction title "Later," by Stephen King, from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. The online meeting for adults to discuss the novel, a hard crime mystery, will be facilitated through the Zoom website or mobile app. Individuals may receive help on how to access Zoom from the reference desk at the library.
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘The King’s Man’ Releases A New Amazing Trailer

A movie we’re dying to watch? The King’s Man is the answer! Because, yeah, they’re more life outside Netflix and HBO MAX. This prequel promises much more action, drama, fighting, and adrenaline. We will know much more about the way the Kigsman organization was created. A new trailer has just been released that makes our hair stand on end. Ready?
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max THROUGH OUR EYES Documentary Series

HBO Max has released these official trailer and key art for the documentary series THROUGH OUR EYES, debuting on the platform THURSDAY, JULY 22. Produced by Sesame Workshop, THROUGH OUR EYES spotlights the perspectives of children as they experience some of the most challenging issues facing families today in four 30-minute films designed as a co-viewing experience for adults and kids ages 9 and older. This is the first documentary series produced by Sesame Workshop with each episode being directed by award-winning and nominated filmmakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy