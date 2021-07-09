TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR CHAPELWAITE, NEW SERIES BASED ON STEPHEN KING’S SHORT STORY JERUSALEM’S LOT

Anytime someone says that a story is inspired by something that was written by the famed novelist Stephen King it’s an immediate shift to thinking that there’s something horrible and definitely out of whack with the project. The funny thing about that is that people really need to remember that while King has written some of the most horrific stories in history, he’s not always unveiling new monsters or dire situations to entertain his readers. King has actually written a few books that deal with messed-up situations but are fairly positive as well. The story that Luca was inspired by is The Body, which became the movie Stand By Me, directed by Rob Reiner. People might be wondering how a story written about four young boys setting out on an adventure in a little town in America could have anything to do with a pair of sea monsters who take on the form of human children in Italy. Well, it’s not too hard to think about really and it gives off a better vibe than those that are adamant about comparing Luca to the movie Call Me By Your Name.