Why ‘The Match’ Is a Big Deal For Montana

When it comes to something fun, it feels like Ogren Park has turned into the place to hold an event. Of course they play baseball there.....maybe you've been following along with the PaddleHeads and their claim to the best record in the league through the first half of the season. But thinking about all the other ways they've used the park over the last couple of years - they've had a concert, at least one beer festival, they've turned the field into an ongoing movie theater, done yoga sessions, and welcomed golfers to hit balls of the main concourse level. All of that, and I'm probably forgetting a thing or two on the list. What else can we figure out how to hold at Ogren Park?