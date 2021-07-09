Flood Advisory issued for Madison, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison; Oneida The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Madison County in central New York Southeastern Oneida County in central New York * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 842 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Utica, Oneida, New Hartford, New York Mills, Yorkville, Morrisville, Stockbridge, Augusta, Nelson, Clinton, Clayville, Clark Mills, Peterboro, Kirkland, Paris, Deerfield, Whitesboro, Oriskany Falls, Munnsville and Vernon Center. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.