Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is the next big project revolving around the world of Umbrella and those battling against its biological nightmares that will release on Netflix later this week, and the streaming service has revealed some new posters to get fans ready to once again dive into the world of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. While this upcoming animated series won't be directly linked to the latest game in the series, Resident Evil Village, it's telling a brand new story that is perhaps one of the spookiest to date as zombies that takes place within the halls of the White House.