Midland, TX

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds sweep doubleheader from Hooks

By OA Sports
Posted by 
Odessa American
 11 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI The Midland RockHounds got some strong starting pitching and pulled away late for a 3-1 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday at Whataburger Field.

Midland (26-30 overall) trailed 1-0 after the third inning before taking the lead for good on consecutive home runs by Nick Allen and Logan Davidson in the top of the fifth inning.

JJ Schwarz drove in another run in the sixth inning to extend the lead.

Kyle Friedrichs earned his first win of the season for Midland by allowing just the one run with six hits and five strikeouts. Aaron Brown pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.

Midland picked up right where it left off in the second game by scoring four runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 6-4 victory over the Hooks.

Odessa, TX
