WASHINGTON — Three teen girls were arrested after an attempted carjacking in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. Police said four suspects approached the victim, who was sitting in their car in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, around 3:20 p.m. Two of the suspects got into the car with the victim, and attacked them with a stun gun, police said. The teens were not able to take the car before officers responded to the scene, causing the suspects to flee on foot.