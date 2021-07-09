Lakers to play in 3rd annual California Classic Summer League in Sacramento

Whew. You’d best not cross Kevin Durant. Because, if you do, he’ll probably embarrass you on the internet. Scottie Pippen is finding that out the hard way right now. In an interview with GQ’s Tyler Ricky Tynes, Pippen called Durant out for not being able to lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals. He said Durant didn’t know how to play “team basketball” and criticized him for not playing like LeBron James.