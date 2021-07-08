Cancel
Public Safety

Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

dbrnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police, authorities said.

dbrnews.com

Comments / 2

