Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

A 6-year-old girl in Kentucky was rescued by police thanks to the quick actions of neighbours after she had been abducted by a man. Police arrested Robby Wildt, 40, after he allegedly grabbed the girl and put her in his car. He has been charged with kidnapping a minor. Neighbours who witnessed the ordeal gave police a detailed description of the kidnapper and the vehicle along with a partial license plate number, according to a police spokesperson. The girl was quickly returned to her family after police intercepted the vehicle. The incident took place on 2 July. According to the...