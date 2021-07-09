The Volkswagen Polo GTI Will Make American Drivers Jealous
Hatchbacks fell out of popularity on the U.S. market but have held steady elsewhere. Recent trends show a slow comeback of these practical compact cars. As more Americans return to the practicality and efficiency of the hatchback, European models serve as exciting teasers for models that could come stateside if popularity continues to increase. The 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI is a tasteful hot hatch that American drivers might envy.www.motorbiscuit.com
