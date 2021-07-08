Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

GreenBroz Inc. Revolutionizes Customer Experience With Las Vegas R&D Facility and Showroom Launch

By GreenBroz Inc.
Anchorage Press
 15 days ago

Leading provider of cannabis post-harvest processing technology debuts new model for optimizing customer experience. LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- GreenBroz Inc. today announced the opening of its R&D facility and showroom in Las Vegas to the public. This state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility brings together design, prototyping, production and a showroom under one roof to provide customers with a unique, immersive experience.

