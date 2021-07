The U.S. Marshal’s Service has been asked to assist in locating three individuals who are wanted in the January 19 death of 20-year-old Romaro Dasho Kennedy Jr. Last week they located one of those individuals, Dwight Gilbert Wall Jr., 28, of Star, at a residence in Rockingham. Two other suspects, Kweivon Allen, 25, of Biscoe and Jamil Jones, 32, also of Biscoe, were arrested early on in the investigation and remain in custody. A third suspect, Antonio Hill Jr., 24, of Candor was arrested in April.