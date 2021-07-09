Cancel
Mow Down Cancer cuts into lawns, fights against disease

By Dakota News Now staff
dakotanewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - $50 raffle tickets are being distributed for a chance to win 1 of 6 pink Bush Hog riding lawn mowers. Tickets can be purchased until July 19 by following this link. All proceeds go back to the Avera Cancer Institute. Copyright 2021 Dakota...

