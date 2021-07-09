Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Second Listen: A John Whitehead gem is remastered and reissued

soultracks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is impossible to talk about popular music in the 70s and 80s without mentioning the late, great John Whitehead early on in the discussion. With partner Gene McFadden, Whitehead wrote such seminal hits as “Backstabbers” for the O’Jays and “Wake Up Everybody” for Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, in addition to McFadden & Whitehead’s own #1 smash, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now.”

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Mcfadden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Jays#Mcfadden Whitehead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
IRS
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Outkast Ready 25th-Anniversary Reissue of ‘ATLiens’

ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), out August 27th, features the original LP — complete with the singles “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens,” and “Jazzy Belle” — all newly mixed in hi-res 24-bit sound as well as 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks from ATLiens. The vinyl reissue will come from a...
Crested Butte, COthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Jackson Melnick, “John the Revelator”

In Their Words: “Apocalypse isn’t to be confused with tragedy. Apocalypse is seeing something in truth, and the pain that might come from having the blinders pulled off. The Book of Revelation, where the characters in this song first emerged, is worth looking at. Or, if you are like me, you can listen to Blind Willie Johnson play slide guitar and sing ‘John the Revelator’ and read the Bible as a chaser. I was struck that the traditional blues song was never adapted to bluegrass music; the theme of the song fit so well, along with the haunting chorus. Perhaps it never was brought into the pantheon due to a kind of musical red-lining in the past, but for those who really know, bluegrass is rooted in Black music and the blues — Arnold Shultz, Bill Monroe’s musical mentor, is only one well-known example. The traditional song’s lyrics didn’t translate melodically well to bluegrass, so I invented some new ones that fit with an apocalyptic narrative — my apocalyptic narrative — which I think is a little more optimistic. I hope Mr. Monroe’s ghost enjoys this song.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Monique DeBose on latest single “Brown Beauty”

Monique DeBose is a mixed-race woman who spent most of her life oscillating between two worlds, that of her African American father and her Irish American mother. She has spent so much of her life doing the internal work to embrace all the parts of herself, to shift from living life in black and white to living life in full color, accepting and loving who she is as a whole and not one or the other. In addition to music, she has channeled these tools and what she has learned about living an authentic life into a rewarding and successful career as a coach — working with people who have a vision for their life and feel that they more them to give, to find their authentic voice.
Musickkfi.org

WMM is Spinning Records with Marion Merritt + Jairy

Spinning Records With Marion Merritt + A Visit with Jairy. Mark welcomes Marion Merritt, of Records With Merritt, who joins us as “Guest Producer” to share sonic discoveries and information from her musically-encyclopedic-brain. Records With Merritt is located at 1614 Westport Road, KCMO. More info at: www.recordswithmerritt.com. Marion will play...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Alice Coltrane, “Kirtan: Turiya Sings”

We can bandy around glowing religious terms such as “transcendental” and speak of her music as holy and purely from the heart—and all that is true of Alice Coltrane, of course; the wife of saxophone colossus John, who was in her own right his equal when it comes to the innovations of the jazz aesthetic far beyond its traditions, be it singing or playing piano, organ, and harp.
Musicloudersound.com

BJH's Time Honoured Ghosts to get expanded, remastered reissue

Barclay James Harvest's sixth studio album, 1975's Time Honoured Ghosts, will be reissued in remastered and expanded form by Esoteric Recordings on September 24,. Recorded in San Francisco between May and July of that year, Time Honoured Ghosts saw the band work with American producer Elliot Mazer at his studio in California, and features the European hit Titles alongside the likes of In My Life, Hymn For The Children and Jonathan.
MoviesAmadhia

Dreaming of You: Late Film Legend Karen Black’s Musical Time Capsule

When the counterculture crashed Hollywood’s party in the late ‘60s/early ‘70s, Karen Black was one of the rebellion’s favorite faces. Easy Rider (1969), Five Easy Pieces (1970), Born to Win (1971), Cisco Pike (1971), Nashville (1975): All these canonic slices of outlaw American cinema were strengthened by Black’s Oscar-nominated acting. But she had a secret identity as a singer and songwriter that’s being more fully explored now, 50 years later, with the release of Dreaming of You, a new compilation of Black’s music produced by Cass McCombs.
Musicmixmag.net

Freedom To Spend reissue debut album from UMAN

Freedom To Spend, an imprint of RVNG Intl., is reissuing ‘Chaleur Humaine’, the 1992 debut album from French sibling duo UMAN. It will be released on September 17, and a percentage of the proceeds from this reissue will be donated to Greenpeace France. ‘Chaleur Humaine’ was created in isolation as...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Tim Story’s Moebius Strips Coming This Fall

As many an inquisitive kid knows, a Moebius strip is a loop with a half twist–draw a continuous line on one side, and it magically connects with itself. The two sides of a strip of paper somehow become just one. Serious mathematics aside, it’s a marvel that seems to reside slightly and delightfully outside our predictable 3D universe. A fitting comparison no doubt to the music of Dieter Moebius, a distant relative of the famous 19th century German theorist who revealed the quirks of his namesake ‘strips’. With a legacy of singular music that includes seminal work with Brian Eno, Conny Plank and most memorably with Hans-Joachim Roedelius in the duo Cluster, Dieter “Moebi” Moebius left us, with his passing in 2015, a rich musical universe equally beguiling and subversive.
MusicComplex

Listen to John Mayer’s New Album ‘Sob Rock’

John Mayer’s long-awaited album Sob Rock is here. Ahead of the project’s arrival, Mayer sat down with Zane Lowe, where the musician explained where he drew inspiration from while creating the album. He said that the pandemic gave him space to experiment and make a “provocative” and “antagonizing” record. “You...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Daughters’ Alexis Marshall talks 10 songs that inspired his debut solo album

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall releases his debut solo album House of Lull . House of When on Sargent House this week (pre-order). Two songs are out from it now (and a non-album single), and as you can hear on those songs, House has a similarly gothy vibe to Daughters' great 2018 comeback album You Won't Get What You Want, but Alexis takes things in a few different directions too. To get a feel for the vibe Alexis was going for on this album, we asked him about the music that inspired it, and he made us a list of 10 songs, from Nick Cave to Scott Walker to Nico to Swans to Suicide and more. Read on for what he had to say...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: Bruce Springsteen, “Thunder Road”

Bruce Springsteen’s “Thunder Road” isn’t just a song you listen to—it’s one you watch—a sonic piece of cinema the budding songwriter produced, wrote and directed to screen in the theater of your imagination. Hell, it even takes its name from a 1958 Arthur Ripley crime drama Thunder Road—a drive-in vehicle for Robert Mitchum.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Jazz Desk Reviews

With an ensemble of wind instruments and strings Anthony Braxton performs some of the most exciting music of his career. Anthony Braxton – 12 COMP (ZIM) 2017 (Firehouse 12, 2021) There is originality in the instrumentation of this band. Bill Laswell, Wadada Leo Smith, and Milford Graves. A trio of...
MusicNo Depression

Singing Takes Center Stage in Bob Dylan’s ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Bob Dylan (archive photo by Mary Andrews) The minute Shadow Kingdom was announced, rumors and speculations began to ripple through the rarified air of Bob Dylan fandom. Would the $25 a ticket streamed special be a filmed version of a live performance, his first since 2019? Or would it be something else entirely? There were few clues and much conjecture. A short black-and-white teaser that came out a few weeks ago featured a snippet of “Watching the River Flow,” suggesting — unless it was a capture of rehearsals — that the performance had already been filmed and that Shadow Kingdom wouldn’t simply be a streamed concert.
MusicAsia Media

From BTS to Bach, a Playlist for 2021

After diving into the songs that sustained them through 2020, four faculty experts from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music provide a playlist that will serve as the soundtrack to a hope-filled 2021. The scholars also comment on trends taking shape in the world of music. Arturo O’Farrill, professor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy