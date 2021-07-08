Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Elsa to test Eversource storm response

By Dave Mager
Posted by 
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 12 days ago

In preparing for Elsa, government and Eversource officials can’t help but talk about the aftermath of Isaias, the tropical storm that swept through Connecticut last year.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#United Illumination#Pura#Gillette#Uconn#Wilbur Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy