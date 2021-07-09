Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Video Takes Us Into the History of Ramen

TVOvermind
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a lot of people, ramen is just a quick go-to snack or meal that can be readied in a matter of minutes and fill your belly for just long enough to get through a period of the day when you really need that boost. It’s kind of funny to learn that this was the initial way it was looked at when it was created. But the manner in which it was created is definitely complicated enough when discussing the pH scale and how it matters in terms of making the noodles, storing them, and cooking them. What most people know about ramen is that it’s cheap, can be bought in bulk, and lasts for a good deal of time. It’s also something that can go with a number of different items since it can take on a number of different flavors that help to make it a more complete meal. Seriously, a lot of folks can make a full meal out of a bowl of ramen by adding a bit of meat, vegetables, and a few other items that might give it a bit more pep.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramen#Restaurants#Food Drink#Japanese#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Recipes
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

National Ice Cream Day is upon us, try these delicious brands

National Ice Cream Day is on the horizon. On July 18th forget about your diet and indulge in a delicious cheat day. Bring your sweet tooth because what better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day than with sweet deals and new flavors! Big chains like Dairy Queen, Ben and Jerry’s, and Baskin Robbins have announced new flavors and deals, but branch out and try ice cream from these companies instead.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

All aboard the Impossible Foods nugget train

It’s been a month of unusually plentiful plant-based chicken news, hasn’t it? On July 8, Beyond announced the release of its new faux-chicken tenders. Last week, Panda Express tantalized fans with news of meatless Orange Chicken. And today, I’m pleased to share good tidings of meat-free nuggetry: Impossible Foods is planning to add plant-based chicken nuggets to its roster.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
RestaurantsPosted by
97.3 KBCO

This Is Colorado's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

America loves fast food. The industry's revenue is estimated to be about $200 billion in the U.S. alone. With fast food being such a big part of the average American's life, World Population Review set out to determine each state's most popular fast-food chain. According to the study, Colorado's most...
MoviesFilm Threat

The Biggest Movie Gambles in US History

Which Movies Are Hollywood’s Most and Least Successful Gambles? From the Hollywood blockbusters that defied the odds to misplaced millions being burned away at the box office, what are the biggest gambles in US movie history? Due to the sheer amount that movies cost to produce and advertise, and the increase in competition to cinemas, it’s tough to say if any film isn’t a gamble anymore. Even the biggest, most seasoned studios take massive losses from time to time. Still, in equal measure, they’ll put out movies that greatly exceed expectations and make millions of dollars in profit.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Is Pizza Really More Nutritious Than Your Breakfast Go-To?

If you're the kind of person that enjoys having leftovers for breakfast from time to time, and if those leftovers also happen to be pizza, we've got some good news for you. While your mother might have a problem with a stone-cold slice of pizza as your first meal of the day, there are nutritionists who don't feel the same way – especially when they stack that slice against other breakfast options on offer.
Grocery & SupermaketThe Takeout

Are grocery store salad bars a dying breed?

I’m not sure how it’s looking by you, but where I live, most of the grocery store salad bars have gone away. Instead of buffet lines of salad ingredients, the refrigerated islands are now being used as a display for packaged items. That, or they’ve been removed altogether. There is one lone grocery store in my neighborhood that has reopened its salad bar (and I haven’t seen anyone using it). However, CNN reports that in many grocery stores, the salad bar simply isn’t coming back.
RecipesBeaumont Enterprise

Pile these succulent pulled mushrooms into your next taco, burrito or sandwich

Toward the end of the introduction to her new cookbook, Miyoko Schinner writes what might be the best comeback I've read to a frequent question: "Why would a vegan or vegetarian want to eat something that reminds them of meat?" I often find the question annoying because it is so often asked with a "gotcha!" attitude that reveals much about the person asking.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Asian Ramen Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Asian ramen salad is full of color, flavor, and crunch! All of the fun textures make it perfectly satisfying and insanely delicious!. We love making our own favorite Asian dishes...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Healthiest Dessert at the Cheesecake Factory, Dietitian Says

The name "Cheesecake Factory" suggests pure decadence. Fans know that holds true for the chain's famously diverse menu of entrées and small plates, as well as for the roughly three dozen cheesecakes on the chain's dessert menu. And, as the name also nods to, a lot of Cheesecake Factory guests don't feel the dining experience is complete without a slice of cheesecake (total indulgence!) before the bill comes.
WorldTimes-Herald

Rio mural honours Black history in US and Brazil

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/538f05e28ec942639ae45385c7ac3372.
RecipesOne Green Planet

From Moroccan Cranachan to Garlic Smashed Potatoes: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include Moroccan Cranachan and Garlic Smashed Potatoes so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

Impossible Foods Is Launching Vegan Chicken Nuggets This Fall

The plant-based brand will soon launch vegan chicken nuggets in restaurants nationwide. Known for their plant-based burger patties, Impossible Foods is making a foray into the vegan chicken market with the launch of their newest item—vegan chicken nuggets, which will debut at participating nationwide restaurants in fall 2021. Before selling to restaurants, Impossible Foods plans to showcase the nuggets at the DOT Foods trade show next week, where operators will be able to test the new chicken alternative.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Excellent Eggless Egg Dishes

You might know by now that substituting an egg in vegan baking is no real big deal. Flax, chia, mashed bananas and apple sauce amongst other things will do just the job to ensure you have a perfectly turned out cake or cookie. However, what if the ‘egg’ is actually...
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Ways to Make Burritos and Fajitas!

Burritos and fajitas, both with ties to Mexican cuisine, are fun foods to prepare and devour. They are very versatile, and you can make them just how you like them. All you need are some tortillas, veggies, beans, and a few favorite toppings. Technically, burritos are made by filling a...
RestaurantsTMZ.com

Popeyes Preparing for Chicken Nuggets Craze to Avoid Frenzy, Violence

Popeyes is gearing up for the release of its chicken nuggets in more ways than one ... because it desperately wants to avoid the violence that came with its sandwich chaos. Who can forget the nationwide madness in fall 2019 when folks were scrambling, kicking and even punching to get the restaurant's new chicken sandwich. Long lines were the least of their troubles, as multiple fights got out of hand ... and there was even a fatal stabbing.
Environmentmarketplace.org

Could the history of cooling help us understand global warming?

Another heat wave is expected to hit the Western United States and Canada this week, surely pushing home air conditioners — for those people lucky enough to have them — into overdrive. Writer Eric Dean Wilson explores the history of air conditioning in a new book called “After Cooling: On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy