This Video Takes Us Into the History of Ramen

For a lot of people, ramen is just a quick go-to snack or meal that can be readied in a matter of minutes and fill your belly for just long enough to get through a period of the day when you really need that boost. It’s kind of funny to learn that this was the initial way it was looked at when it was created. But the manner in which it was created is definitely complicated enough when discussing the pH scale and how it matters in terms of making the noodles, storing them, and cooking them. What most people know about ramen is that it’s cheap, can be bought in bulk, and lasts for a good deal of time. It’s also something that can go with a number of different items since it can take on a number of different flavors that help to make it a more complete meal. Seriously, a lot of folks can make a full meal out of a bowl of ramen by adding a bit of meat, vegetables, and a few other items that might give it a bit more pep.