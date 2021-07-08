Cancel
Economy

Fish salvage orders issued for two drought-afflicted reservoirs

By JERRY PAINTER jpainter@postregister.com
Post Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Fish and Game issued fish salvage orders for Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs this week after extreme drought has caused both waters to be essentially drained. Terry Thompson, a Fish and Game communications manager for the Magic Valley Region, said fish are expected to die in both reservoirs because of very little water and warm temperatures of water that is left. The reservoirs, created for irrigation purposes, have been below normal levels because of drought conditions and low snowpack and usually don’t empty until late summer if at all.

Idaho State
Person
Mike Trout
#Drought#Reservoirs#Salvage#Idaho Fish And Game#Mormon#The Magic Reservoir
News Break
Economy
Related
Agriculturelakechelanmirror.com

Ecology issues drought emergency

OLYMPIA – The Department of Ecology (DOE) issued a statewide drought emergency last Wednesday, July 14, after record-breaking triple digit temperatures compounded by a historically dry spring and summer triggered concerns over water supplies across the state. The emergency declaration comes on the heels of a DOE drought advisory issued...
Lifestylerexburgstandardjournal.com

Ririe Reservoir fishing update

Fisheries biologists completed their annual kokanee monitoring effort on Ririe Reservoir in early June. This annual monitoring effort consists of setting ten gill nets at standardized locations suspended in the thermocline, the depth at which water temperature is changing fastest. We estimated the second highest catch rates since our annual monitoring program for kokanee began in 2015.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose Reservoir on Cerro Summit reopens for fishing after dam repairs

Anglers, rejoice. After it was drawn down in 2018 for critical dam maintenance, Montrose Reservoir atop Cerro Summit is ready for you to cast a lure. “We are actively managing the fishery again. There’s fish in the lake and it’s open again for fishing. We are excited for that resource to be open again,” said Rachel Sralla, Montrose-based area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, on Thursday.
Clayton, IDkidnewsradio.com

Fish salvage order issued for South Butte Pond near Clayton

CLAYTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for South Butte Pond west of Clayton effective Thursday. Low water levels, diminished flows into pond and elevated water temperatures have combined to create unsuitable conditions for trout within the 8-acre pond. The pond will likely be nearly dry by the end of July, so a salvage order is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.
Omaha, NEwnax.com

Drought Impacts Evident in Reservoir Levels

The impact of the northern plain’s drought is reflected in the falling levels of the Missouri River reservoirs. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says the system water storage continues to decrease…. Swenson says the big reservoirs are also forecast to continue to fall…. Swenson says system...
Environmentkidnewsradio.com

Officials urge anglers to adjust fishing practices due to heat, drought

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to high temperatures and drought conditions across Wyoming, the state’s streams and rivers are flowing with less water and at a warmer temperature. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging anglers to adjust fishing practices during the state’s hottest stretch of summer. Warmer water...
Colorado StateTimes Daily

Drought, heat, fire force fishing ban on Colorado River

DENVER (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials on Wednesday urged anglers to avoid fishing along a stretch of the Colorado River because low flows during a historic drought in the U.S. West, critically warm water temperatures and sediment runoff from wildfire burn scars are all starving trout of oxygen. Copyright 2021...
Colorado StateCourier News

Some drought-imposed fishing limits lifted on Colorado River

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lifted some fishing restrictions along a stretch of the Colorado River on Tuesday, but biologists warn that historically low water flows caused by a drought in the U.S. West, high water temperatures and wildfire sediment that all starve trout of oxygen could force future bans. On...
Idaho StatePost Register

Forced to change: Drought is changing up the way fish are stocked across Idaho

It may seem obvious: Fish don’t like droughts. Drought brings the twin challenges of lack of water and warmer water, two things Idaho’s cold-water fish don’t like. The lack of water and added heat also pose challenges for fisheries managers who have thousands of hatchery-raised fish ready for stocking, but reservoirs being drained for thirsty crops and water warming up making them dangerous to trout.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Salt River Project Reservoirs Holding Up During Drought

Arizona experienced the second-driest runoff season on record in 2021, but Salt River Project reservoirs are still in good shape. As the drought continues, reservoirs in the Colorado River basin have dropped, triggering a drought contingency plan. But the Salt and Verde river reservoirs are about 67% full. Recent studies...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

"Monsoon moisture" contributing to deadly weather in Colorado

Something the National Weather Service is calling "monsoon moisture" continues to result in heavy rainfall in parts of Colorado, with storms expected to continue on and off throughout the week. While the term "monsoon moisture" might sound scary, this is actually something that Colorado benefits from. According to a report...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Fishing report: Walleye biting at several area reservoirs

BILLINGS — Walleye are active at several reservoirs across the region. Walleye fishing is good at reservoirs such as Canyon Ferry and Hauser and in the Big Dry Arm at Fort Peck. In other developments, there have been reports of some chinook salmon being caught at Fort Peck down the...
Religionunfoldinglight.net

Five loaves, two fish

There is a boy here who has five barley loaves and two fish. You can't do math on God. is multiplied by a mystery. for everyone (all twelve tribes). This is a parable of the whole world. Take, bless, and give. __________________. Steve Garnaas-Holmes.

