Fish salvage orders issued for two drought-afflicted reservoirs

Idaho Fish and Game issued fish salvage orders for Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs this week after extreme drought has caused both waters to be essentially drained. Terry Thompson, a Fish and Game communications manager for the Magic Valley Region, said fish are expected to die in both reservoirs because of very little water and warm temperatures of water that is left. The reservoirs, created for irrigation purposes, have been below normal levels because of drought conditions and low snowpack and usually don’t empty until late summer if at all.