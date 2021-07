While the delays have been pushing the upcoming Avatar sequel to new release dates, Avatar 2 may finally hit the screens on December 2022. Avatar franchise will have four movies in total, and James Cameron already has his hands full with the upcoming sequels. The shooting for Avatar 2 is complete, and Cameron is deep down in the third one. So, it is likely that Avatar 3 will not take long to release, unlike its prequel Avatar 2 which will be hitting theatres after more than a decade.