Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan Beach, CA

Bruce’s Beach, Manhattan Beach: Dispossession

By Mark McDermott
easyreadernews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn American dream came to an end at Bruce’s Beach, but the memory of what happened survived. By the first years of the 1920s, Manhattan Beach was coming together. In the decade since its founding, what had been mostly a scattering of sandswept shacks emerged as an actual town. A city hall was built and residents approved bonds to construct both a waterworks and a pier with a distinctive octagonal roundhouse at its end. The city’s population had increased, albeit modestly, from 600 people to almost 900. But one particular segment of the population was growing in a way that some people in the city found concerning.

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Manhattan Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lindsey
Person
Paul Robeson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Manhattan#Black People#Beaches#Black History#Bruce S Beach#Sandswept Shacks#African Americans#Union Pacific#Pacific Electric#Spanish American#The California Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.

Comments / 1

Community Policy