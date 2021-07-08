Cancel
Military

Letter: Changes coming for Disabled Veterans who have license plates and ADA placards

Victoria Advocate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo all veterans that have disabled veterans license plates, effective Sept. 1, Texas Disabled Veterans license plates recipients will have to hang the ADA placard to be able to park in an ADA parking space. Effective Dec. 1, the Department of Motor Vehicles will require every recipient to get the ADA placard application, Form VTR-214, signed by their civilian or VA doctor. DMV will no longer issue the placard automatically.

