Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona City, AZ

James Griffith

pinalcentral.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIZONA CITY — James A. Griffith, 79, died at home in Arizona City on July 7, 2021. Mr. Griffith was born on Feb. 3, 1942, in Decatur, Illinois, to Edward and Almeda Griffith. He graduated from high school in Rock Island, Illinois, and went on to community college. He married Elizabeth Longmore in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on March 5, 1977. He lived most of his life in Illinois before moving to Arizona in 2004. He worked in Bagdad as an electrician for Freeport-McMoRan.

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
State
Wisconsin State
City
Arizona City, AZ
City
Bagdad, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeport Mcmoran#Freedom Family Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 anxiety eclipses Olympics as athletes test positive

Rising anxiety over COVID-19 is dominating the focus on the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, as infections emerging this week have sidelined athletes from the Games. After the pandemic sparked a yearlong delay of the Olympics, the virus is continuing to wreak havoc for the Games as dozens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy