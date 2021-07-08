James Griffith

ARIZONA CITY — James A. Griffith, 79, died at home in Arizona City on July 7, 2021. Mr. Griffith was born on Feb. 3, 1942, in Decatur, Illinois, to Edward and Almeda Griffith. He graduated from high school in Rock Island, Illinois, and went on to community college. He married Elizabeth Longmore in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on March 5, 1977. He lived most of his life in Illinois before moving to Arizona in 2004. He worked in Bagdad as an electrician for Freeport-McMoRan.