NAZ Elite This Week: Debuts and more on tap as team approaches fall marathon season

NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario was recently telling someone he knows that marathon training keeps him up at night but also gets him out of bed in the morning. He, and his athletes, have been going through the nervousness and excitement of gearing up for the fall, which, according to Rosario, will see 11 of the team's 15 total runners compete in a 26.2-mile race. The emotions can be intense this time of year, especially because Aliphine Tuliamuk is also preparing for the Tokyo Olympics marathon set to take place Aug. 7. But while the vibes are heavy, they are upbeat.