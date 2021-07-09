Idaho’s K-12 stimulus plan still unapproved as other states get the go-ahead
BOISE — The feds have approved seven plans for spending the latest and largest pot of stimulus cash for K-12 schools, but Idaho’s plan is yet to get the nod. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that six states and Washington, D.C., gained approval for their plans to spend “ESSER III” dollars, the third round of one-time Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.www.idahocountyfreepress.com
