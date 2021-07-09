The Best Watermelon Tools for Easy, No-Mess Slices This Summer

We get it — cooking can be intimidating! Especially if you’re living on your own for the first time or in a new place with limited kitchen space. Or maybe you’re strapped for time and need recipes pared down to their essential ingredients and basic techniques. Perhaps you were gifted an InstantPot or Air Fryer and have no idea how to use it. It can be daunting to sift through internet recipes of questionable origin or the hundreds of cookbook titles marketed towards beginners. Relax. We’ve got you covered. From tried-and-true classics compendiums to modern marvels of meal prep, these are the best cookbooks for beginners.