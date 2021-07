AK-CHIN — Mary Virginia Rodas, 34, of the Ak-Chin Indian Community died at home on June 28, 2021. Ms. Rodas was born in Phoenix on June 25, 1987, to Procopio Rodas and Rosalie Narcia. She was a good mother and always made sure her daughter came first. Family was always her priority; she would take care of her siblings, nieces and nephews as well as neighborhood kids.