Recycled Biodegradable Lenses Sunglasses

Sometime ago, and it’s not entirely clear when, the humble pair of sunglasses started to be considered more fashionable than functional. The wearing of them has become a style statement above everything else, but the truth is there are many actual demonstrable benefits to putting them on, beyond just looking good. Wearing them in winter has similarly become something of a statement, but again it goes beyond merely a style statement, for the most part anyway. For some time now the benefits of wearing sunglasses have been apparent, and well-known, but outside of the summer months many Americans push them to one side. Dumped unceremoniously when they should still be one of the few items you should never leave your house without.