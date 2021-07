One of the great revelations in the rise in popularity of natural wines has been the proliferation—and general acceptance—of lower ABV wines. Sure, a big ole 14.5% Napa cab is nice from time to time, but nothing hits quite like a bubbly 10.5% jammer on a hot summer’s day. And with minimal intervention wines finding their ways into supermarkets and big box stores (though never really categorized as “natural”), bottles clocking in around the 12% range are easier than ever to find, giving the sense that the ABV trend line is moving downward.