Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, San Holo, Subtronics, and more are set to join SLANDER at STARBASE Music Festival in October. As the sound of melodic bass continues to spread throughout the dance music scene, it was only a matter of time before festivals centered around the style began to surface. SLANDER, one of the duos who have been driving the genre forward with their unique blend of styles and jaw-dropping productions, is looking to help accomplish just that with their newly announced STARBASE Music Festival.