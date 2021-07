Admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) notifications allow payers to better manage member health and healthcare spending. When payers become more proactive in their members’ care and engage in the right level of data sharing, at the right time, everyone across the healthcare ecosystem benefits. And one major step in this direction is for payers to implement the right technology to enable the use of electronic, real-time event notifications. In this paper we’ll delve into a few ways leveraging electronic event notifications can help payers improve their outcomes.