Authier Looks To Bring Consistency To Mount Marty Men’s Basketball

Thursday morning, Mount Marty University announced its 11th head men’s basketball coach, who is looking to be the rock of a strong foundation for years to come. “This program, for me, it’s tremendous,” Collin Authier, new Mount Marty men’s basketball coach, said. “This opportunity is phenomenal. I’ve worked my career for this opportunity and to not just have the opportunity to be a head coach, but one at a university that I believe so strongly in the core values is so important to me.”