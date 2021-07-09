Cancel
Asian stocks hit 2-mth lows as fast-spreading Delta variant shatters confidence

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares stumbled to two-month lows on Friday and were set for their worst weekly performance since February as confidence took a beating over the global spread of the Delta virus variant and worries it could stall a worldwide economic recovery. Investors flocked to the safety of...

