2 new coverage determinations from Humana, Anthem subsidiary

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumana and Anthem subsidiary AIM Specialty Health have expanded coverage options for members. TruGraf, a blood gene expression test for kidney transplant patients, will be in-network for Humana's Medicare Advantage, Medicare HMO, Medicare Network PFFS, Medicare POS and Medicare PPO members beginning Aug. 1, according to a July 7 news release.

www.beckershospitalreview.com

#Humana#Medicare Advantage#Subsidiary#Ovarian Cancer#Anthem#Trugraf#Pos#Ppo#Aim Specialty Health
