2 new coverage determinations from Humana, Anthem subsidiary

What do people need to know about Medicare? Laura Mongeon, executive director United Healthcare Medicare and retirement, says when you are looking at original Medicare, it doesn’t cover prescription drug costs and they want to make sure people are aware of that. She says there are two things people can do about that. You can purchase a Part D plan with that original Medicare or you can actually purchase a Medicare Advantage plan. The Advantage plan wraps everything, all your benefits, into one easy to use plan.