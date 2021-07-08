2 new coverage determinations from Humana, Anthem subsidiary

Humana Using Communication & Analytics Platform For Utilization Review With Participating Providers. XSOLIS, the company solving operational challenges in healthcare, is partnering with Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company, to offer its real-time, predictive analytics platform for utilization review processes between Humana and participating providers. Alongside and in collaboration with participating XSOLIS client health systems, Humana will be adopting Precision Utilization Management (Precision UM), a process by which XSOLIS analytics identify and stratify a subset of member cases for “touchless” status determinations for medical inpatient treatment. These touchless determinations ensure that clinicians at both hospital and health plan have more time to focus on the person, not the process, ensuring appropriate care is matched with the right coverage, each time.
