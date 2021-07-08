Bonds vs Bullion: Will This Trickle Turn Into a Flood for Gold & Silver?
What will happen if the huge amounts of capital in the bond markets start fleeing that sector for gold? Could it be happening already? Join Mike Maloney, Jeff Clark and Adam Taggart as they tackle the latest news: The ongoing Real Estate Bubble, public demand for further stimulus, turncoat bureaucrats, gold’s role as the ultimate protection of property rights….this truly is a bumper episode coming in at 30 minutes long. Enjoy.goldsilver.com
