How Agent Jack Sloane Got Her Name On NCIS

NCIS announced Tuesday morning that it will be adding two new members to the cast for its 19th season. First up is the previously discussed Gary Cole, who will be joining the series as FBI Special Agent Alden Park, which definitely means he will not be replacing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as the team’s leader. More information on his new character will be revealed at a later date, but it looks as if he may be the new liaison to replace FBI Special Agent Tobias C. Fornell (Joe Spano), who, after the death of both his wife and daughter, decided to move on.