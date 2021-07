SILVIS — Steve Stricker found it much easier to smile when he walked off the golf course Friday. On Thursday, the three-time John Deere Classic champion struggled to a frustrating 1-under par 70 that left him in danger of missing the cut in the tournament for the first time since 2003. Stricker skipped a chance to defend his championship in the U.S. Senior Open to come to the JDC so that would have been sort of embarrassing.