Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

World Literature Today Magazine Summer Issue Showcases ‘Palestine Voices’

guthrienewsleader.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman, Okla., July 6, 2021 – In its recently launched summer issue, World Literature Today — the University of Oklahoma’s award-winning magazine of international literature and culture — presents a historic cover feature devoted to Palestine Voices. The issue, guest-edited by writer and photographer Yousef Khanfar, can be found in U.S. and Canadian bookstores and online at www.worldlit.org.

www.guthrienewsleader.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Entertainment
City
Norman, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Literature Today#Poetry#Book Reviews#Art#Palestine Voices#Canadian#Palestinian#The United Nations#Wlt#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & Literaturesoundsandcolours.com

Dive Into The World of Latin American Literature

Unlike other parts of the world, Latin America doesn’t seem to be synonymous with literature. But it’s not the case. The continent was home to many brilliant writers. Here’s a selection of the best novels and works of writers from Latin America. It is really worth a summer reading. Which author have you read so far?
Beauty & Fashionmalemodelscene.net

PREVIEW DSCENE MAGAZINE LOVE ISSUE

Discover DSCENE Magazine 15th edition, dedicated to LOVE, featuring on the covers – the amazing Aaron Rose Philip in Burberry photographed by Arale Reartes, and top models Lia and Odette Pavlova in Salvatore Ferragamo lensed by Egor Tsodov. For the issue we talked about the meaning of LOVE (and of course, about their work) with designers behind Christopher Kane, KIMHĒKIM, TEN Studio and Richard Malone, and with artists Abraham Cruzvillegas and Monira Al Quadiri, as well as with our cover stars: Aaron Rose Philip was interviewed by Riccardo Tisci – the Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, and her close friends, while Lia and Odette talked about sisterhood.
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
New York City, NYthelodownny.com

Sour Mouse Hosts Summer Arts Showcase Thursday, July 15

Local pool hall and arts venue Sour Mouse is hosting a Summer Art Showcase on Thursday, July 15, 20201. The street art-centric show features work by local illustrators and painters. It is curated by: @saltonevan & @breemakesart. Find more details at @sourmousenyc. The space, located at 110 Delancey St. and...
Journalismbettergov.org

Kira Leadholm

Kira Leadholm is earning a master’s degree in social justice and investigative reporting at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. She’s based in Chicago, where she has reported on the city’s missing and murdered women for South Side Weekly and contributed research for an investigation into Illinois Medicaid for the BGA. Kira is also the co-editor-in-chief of Redacted Magazine, which publishes in-depth stories about Chicago issues. Prior to graduate school, Kira lived in Kazakhstan and covered international stories, including the climate crisis in Siberia, LGBTQ+ rights in Kazakhstan, child trafficking in Ghana and labor issues in Thailand. She has a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and visual arts from the University of Chicago. Read her work here and follow her on Twitter @LeadholmKira. This summer, Kira will work as an intern with the Investigation Team at the BGA.
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

The VOICE June Issue Release Party

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens hosted The VOICE of Louisville’s June Issue Release Party on June 3 in partnership with Flowers Winery and Decoy Seltzer. Hors d’oeuvres were provided by Cultured, the A Method Skincare offered information on their products, and Digs Home & Garden and Petals provided decor.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: The shout heard 'round the world

“The shot heard 'round the world” not only began the American dream of independence and self government, but it began a worldwide movement toward self-determination that continues to this day. History tells us that our success may have started with a brave committed citizenry, but without the support from others,...
Books & Literaturetheedgemarkets.com

Applications for MyCreative literature, book publication grants opens from today

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): MyCreative Ventures (MyCreative) has reopened applications for Literarature and Book Publishing grants from July 19 to Aug 30. MyCreative in a statement today said the grant was an initiative from the Creative Industry Recovery Grant (CIRG) through the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA), in an effort to revive arts and creative activities among literature enthusiasts.
Oklahoma City, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Groundbreaking Begins Newest Phase of Development at The Cowboy

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – In a sunny Tuesday morning ceremony, National Cowboy Museum president, board members and supporters broke ground on the newest phase of Museum expansions, the Meinders Event Lawn & Garden and additional parking structures. “Phase II of our Capital Campaign has required a lot of hard work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy