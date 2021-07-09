World Literature Today Magazine Summer Issue Showcases ‘Palestine Voices’
Norman, Okla., July 6, 2021 – In its recently launched summer issue, World Literature Today — the University of Oklahoma’s award-winning magazine of international literature and culture — presents a historic cover feature devoted to Palestine Voices. The issue, guest-edited by writer and photographer Yousef Khanfar, can be found in U.S. and Canadian bookstores and online at www.worldlit.org.www.guthrienewsleader.net
