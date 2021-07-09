World Literature Today Magazine Summer Issue Showcases ‘Palestine Voices’

Kira Leadholm is earning a master’s degree in social justice and investigative reporting at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. She’s based in Chicago, where she has reported on the city’s missing and murdered women for South Side Weekly and contributed research for an investigation into Illinois Medicaid for the BGA. Kira is also the co-editor-in-chief of Redacted Magazine, which publishes in-depth stories about Chicago issues. Prior to graduate school, Kira lived in Kazakhstan and covered international stories, including the climate crisis in Siberia, LGBTQ+ rights in Kazakhstan, child trafficking in Ghana and labor issues in Thailand. She has a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and visual arts from the University of Chicago. Read her work here and follow her on Twitter @LeadholmKira. This summer, Kira will work as an intern with the Investigation Team at the BGA.