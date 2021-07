It's $3 under our May mention and the best price we've seen. It's $3 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips This price is valid for Ace Reward members. (Don't have an account? It's free to sign up.) This item is available for in-store pickup or Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50. (This may vary by ZIP.) Features provides protection up to 12 months Model: 0220910.