Dolly Parton has won the internet. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. "You're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this," Dolly says in the opening of the video. "Well, it's for my husband's birthday!"