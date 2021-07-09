Mendocino County holding free countywide vaccine event on Tuesday July 13
MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/21 — Mendocino County Public Health will hold Covid-19 vaccine clinics countywide on Tuesday July 13. For information on where to receive Covid-19 testing in Mendocino County, please visit the county’s testing website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-testing. From Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Notice: Countywide free vaccine event on Tuesday,...mendovoice.com
